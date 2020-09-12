US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem enters final with win over Daniil Medvedev

tennis

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:38 IST

Dominic Thiem has defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 to enter the final of the US Open 2020. He will face Alexander Zverev in the summit clash on Sunday. Battling an injured ankle, Thiem, who was two sets up, rallied on to push the match into its second tie-breaker and secured the win.

