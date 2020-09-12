e-paper
Home / Tennis / US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem enters final with win over Daniil Medvedev

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem enters final with win over Daniil Medvedev

Thiem won the match in straight sets and will face winner of the first semifinal, Alexander Zverev in the summit clash on Sunday.

tennis Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dominic Thiem celebrates his win.
Dominic Thiem celebrates his win.(Getty Images)
         

Dominic Thiem has defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 to enter the final of the US Open 2020. He will face Alexander Zverev in the summit clash on Sunday. Battling an injured ankle, Thiem, who was two sets up, rallied on to push the match into its second tie-breaker and secured the win.

More to follow...

