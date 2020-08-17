e-paper
Home / Tennis / World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open

World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open

A day after Halep conquered the Prague Open, the 28-year-old announced her decision to skip the US Open via a Twitter thread.

tennis Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Simona Halep in action
Simona Halep in action(Getty Images)
         

World No. 2 Simona Halep will not be travelling to the United States to take part in the 2020 US Open. A day after Halep conquered the Prague Open title, beating No.3 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 7-5 in the summit clash, the 28-year-old announced her decision to skip the US Open via a Twitter thread.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen. I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision,” Halep wrote.

“And I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament.”

The US Open runs from August 31 to September 13 at the Flushing Meadows.

