5 tips on how to plan a trip without spending much

How many times have you told yourself that you possibly can’t go on a trip because you will regret spending all that money? Well, it’s just a myth that going on trips costs a lot. You can save money and still have fun if you are smart about it.

Don’t leave everything for the last minute, plan in advance and make a budget to help you save money. Just be a little smart and meticulous about your expenditure while travelling.

Here are 5 tips on how to save money, when going on a trip:

1) Visit during the off season- Travelling to a place during off season will be less expensive. Moreover, you will be able to escape the peak season crowd and will have a more personal experience.

2) Book in advance- Last minute bookings can never end well when it comes to costing. Planning ahead of time is the key to saving money. Travel and stay are the only two things which you can’t do without and which cost the most. Therefore, it is better to book your tickets in advance to save money.

3) Public transport will be your saviour- Always try to use public transport as it is the cheapest travelling mode other than walking ofcourse. While travelling in public transport, you get to meet the locals. You might meet someone interesting you can strike a conversation with.

4) Hostels are a good alternative for hotels- A lot of tourist places these days have hostels, especially hill stations, which are much cheaper than hotels. These hostels have become very popular in the past few years and offer a decent stay in a lot less money.

5) Plan things but not too much- Be ready to change things a bit after reaching your travel destination because not everything can go according to your plan. You might find some local deals or special offers after reaching, so be open to making changes in your travel itinerary.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:18 IST