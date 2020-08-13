Covid-19: Norway tightens travel rules amid coronavirus second-wave

travel

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:33 IST

Norway further tightened rules on foreign travel as the country seeks to stem a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nordic country extended a general advice against non-essential travel to October 1, and added a handful of European nations including Iceland and Poland to its “red” list, meaning travellers from these countries are subject to quarantine on return. It even included parts of Denmark, which was the first country it relaxed restrictions to earlier this year.

Norway also prolonged a ban on cruise ships in its ports by a week after an outbreak on a Hurtigruten Group AS vessel this summer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tightening comes as Norway has seen a relative spike in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks. Part of that has been linked to travel abroad, and the government also warned this week against an alarming trend among young people amid back-to-school parties for university students.

Other countries added to Norway’s red list were Cyprus, Malta and the Netherlands, as well as more regions in neighbouring Sweden.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter