e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Covid-19: Norway tightens travel rules amid coronavirus second-wave

Covid-19: Norway tightens travel rules amid coronavirus second-wave

The tightening comes as Norway has seen a relative spike in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks. Part of that has been linked to travel abroad, and the government also warned this week against an alarming trend among young people amid back-to-school parties for university students.

travel Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:33 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Other countries added to Norway’s red list were Cyprus, Malta and the Netherlands, as well as more regions in neighbouring Sweden. (Representational Image)
Other countries added to Norway’s red list were Cyprus, Malta and the Netherlands, as well as more regions in neighbouring Sweden. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

Norway further tightened rules on foreign travel as the country seeks to stem a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nordic country extended a general advice against non-essential travel to October 1, and added a handful of European nations including Iceland and Poland to its “red” list, meaning travellers from these countries are subject to quarantine on return. It even included parts of Denmark, which was the first country it relaxed restrictions to earlier this year.

Norway also prolonged a ban on cruise ships in its ports by a week after an outbreak on a Hurtigruten Group AS vessel this summer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tightening comes as Norway has seen a relative spike in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks. Part of that has been linked to travel abroad, and the government also warned this week against an alarming trend among young people amid back-to-school parties for university students.

Other countries added to Norway’s red list were Cyprus, Malta and the Netherlands, as well as more regions in neighbouring Sweden.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In