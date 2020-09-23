e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Covid-19 pandemic: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina due to rising coronavirus cases

Covid-19 pandemic: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina due to rising coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred.

travel Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
In this file photo taken on June 14, 2018 Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Mecca as Muslims perform the Umrah or lesser pilgrimages. Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, the interior ministry said on September 23, 2020 seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In this file photo taken on June 14, 2018 Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Mecca as Muslims perform the Umrah or lesser pilgrimages. Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, the interior ministry said on September 23, 2020 seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
         

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred. “Suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

However, those who have official government invitations are excluded.

According to the Johns Hopkins Unversity, there are 330,798 COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In