Home / Travel / Covid-19 travelling rules: Norway adds Germany to quarantine list; Germany issues travel warning for Andorra, Gibraltar

Covid-19 travelling rules: Norway adds Germany to quarantine list; Germany issues travel warning for Andorra, Gibraltar

travel Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Oslo
With its latest additions, Norway will be restricting travel from most European countries, including France, Britain, Spain, Poland and Switzerland. (Representational Image)
With its latest additions, Norway will be restricting travel from most European countries, including France, Britain, Spain, Poland and Switzerland. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Germany and Liechtenstein from Aug. 29 due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in those countries.

Similar restrictions will also be imposed on those coming from two additional regions in Sweden, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

To try to prevent a domestic resurgence of the coronavirus, Norway quarantines all travellers from countries with more than 20 confirmed new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population during the past two weeks.

It also advised Norwegians against travelling to those nations.

With its latest additions, Norway will be restricting travel from most European countries, including France, Britain, Spain, Poland and Switzerland.

It still allows quarantine-free travel from EU countries Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, Finland and the Baltic states as well as some parts of Denmark and Sweden.

Germany has issued a travel warnings for Andorra and the British overseas territory of Gibraltar due to rising coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry said it was also warning against unnecessary tourist trips to the French overseas territories of Saint Martin and Guadeloupe as well as the Dutch overseas territories of Aruba and Saint Maarten.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

