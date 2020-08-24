e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / FAITH Associations urge govt to revive tourism industry by negotiating US travel advisory for India

FAITH Associations urge govt to revive tourism industry by negotiating US travel advisory for India

In order to kick-start the revival of tourism industry, which has suffered a blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, FAITH Associations urge government to take up the negative travel advisory for India issued by the US government

travel Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi
FAITH Associations urge govt to address the negative travel advisory for India issued by the US government.
FAITH Associations urge govt to address the negative travel advisory for India issued by the US government.(Twitter/BHMAirport)
         

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) has urged the government to address the negative travel advisory for India issued by the US government.

The US currently issued a travel advisory, rating level 4 for India. On a scale of 1-4, this is the highest level of risk rating, carrying with it the advice of ‘do not travel’, FAITH said in a statement.

“FAITH Associations together are hopeful and look forward to this being taken up on a high priority on a government to government level quickly to prevent negative perception of India, as India kick-starts the revival of its highly stressed tourism industry reeling from the disastrous impact of COVID-19,” the industry body said.

Apart from restrictive COVID-19 protocols, the rating highlights terrorism, crimes against women and insurgency among other reasons for the advisory, the statement said.

Some of the other countries that have been placed in this category as on Aug 23, 2020, include Syria, Iran, Pakistan, Iraq and Yemen among others, it added.

The US is one of the most important long-haul source markets for India for most segments of travel. The travellers from the US also have one of the highest average stays in India of over 29 days as against the average of over 22 days for all source markets, FAITH said.

The favourable revision of the travel advisory would be a big boost in beginning the process of creating a positive sentiment for travel, which will slowly put in motion revival for the inbound tourism industry, FAITH said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally’: Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet
‘Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally’: Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Live Updates: Ahmed Patel criticises dissenters, says Rahul Gandhi should be Congress president
Live Updates: Ahmed Patel criticises dissenters, says Rahul Gandhi should be Congress president
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In