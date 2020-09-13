e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Indians still visiting Nepal amid Covid-19 restrictions

Indians still visiting Nepal amid Covid-19 restrictions

In early January, a total of 16,800 Indians visited Nepal, 16,558 in February, 6,793 in March, two in April, seven in May, 26 in June, 41 in July and 23 in August, the DoI data said.

travel Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh
New Delhi
23 Indian tourists visited Nepal in August and 41 in July, Nepal’s immigration data showed.
23 Indian tourists visited Nepal in August and 41 in July, Nepal’s immigration data showed. (REUTERS)
         

As many as 1,77,675 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the first eight months of 2020, according to data from the country’s Department of Immigration (DOI).

Among the 1.77 lakh tourists, Indian travellers topped the list despite the lockdown imposed in Nepal to curb the Covid-19 infection.

In early January, a total of 16,800 Indians visited Nepal, 16,558 in February, 6,793 in March, two in April, seven in May, 26 in June, 41 in July and 23 in August, the DoI data said.

In January, 65,983 tourists had visited the Himalayan nation while the figures soared to 77,064 in February. The numbers came down to 34,025 in March before the enforcement of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown that month.

A total of 13 foreign nationals entered Nepal in April, out of which two were Indians, 30 in May, 100 in June, 195 in July and 265 in August. a total of 30 entered Nepal on May, 100 in June, 195 in July and 265 in August.

In August, 55 US and 42 UK nationals visited Nepal, which was the highest number for that particular month.

Last year, a total of 7,39,000 tourists had arrived in the Himalayan nation between January to August.

tags
top news
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In