Home / Travel / Iran adopts a set of penalties for citizens violating Coronavirus-restrictions amid surge in cases

Iran adopts a set of penalties for citizens violating Coronavirus-restrictions amid surge in cases

As Covid-19 cases spike in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani vows to beef up Coronavirus-related restrictions, instructs the government to put together a special plan of action to counter it and adopt a set of penalties for those who do not wear face masks as prescribed

travel Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Tehran [Iran]
Iran adopts a set of penalties for citizens violating Coronavirus-restrictions amid surge in cases
         

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered for a toughening of the coronavirus-related restrictions, including the introduction of fines for non-compliance, amid the continuous spread of the infection, Iran’s government said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani told the Iranian response center that he had instructed the government to put together a special plan of action for countering COVID-19 and adopt a set of penalties for citizens who, specifically, do not wear face masks as prescribed.

“After being approved in the upcoming meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, this plan and pertinent regulations will be put in force first in Greater Tehran and next in other major cities across the country,” Rouhani said, as quoted in a press release on the government’s website.

The Iranian president also greenlighted local governors to “shut down any places or businesses in their provinces for a week if necessary.”

According to the latest situation report by the Iranian Ministry of Health, close to 440,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed as of Saturday, including more than 25,000 deaths and almost 370,000 recoveries.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

