e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Japan to further ease Covid-19 entry curbs but not for tourists

Japan to further ease Covid-19 entry curbs but not for tourists

Japan is considering allowing more foreigners into the country for longer stays starting as early as next month, while keeping the Covid-19 entry curbs in place for tourists, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

travel Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Tokyo, Japan
Kyoto, Japan (Representational)
Kyoto, Japan (Representational)(Unsplash)
         

Japan is considering allowing more foreigners into the country for longer stays starting as early as next month, while keeping the Covid-19 entry curbs in place for tourists, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. In an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Japan has adopted some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world, with even permanent residents unable to re-enter the country without prior permission. The government eased some of those restrictions on students and business people from seven countries in late July.

Under the latest proposed easing, Japan would allow those staying for longer than three months, such as students and medical workers, to enter from any country, the Asahi said, citing multiple government sources. Entry would be limited to 1,000 people a day, it said.

Japan has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections and deaths at low levels compared with hard-hit countries, at a cumulative 79,900 infections and 1,519 deaths.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In