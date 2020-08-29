e-paper
Home / Travel / Japan to maintain 60 million tourist target for 2030 despite coronavirus pandemic: Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in an interview that the need to keep hotels and traditional inns afloat to reach that target is one reason he has pressed ahead with subsidies for domestic travel, despite criticism the policy risks further spreading the virus.

travel Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Japan
Chureito Pagoda, Fujiyoshida-shi, Japan
Chureito Pagoda, Fujiyoshida-shi, Japan(Unsplash)
         

Japan plans to stick to its target of attracting 60 million foreign tourists by 2030, the top government spokesman said in an interview, seeking to almost double the size of an industry that virtually came to a standstill during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We definitely won’t allow hotels and inns to go bankrupt,” Suga told Bloomberg on Thursday. He said he planned to maintain employment subsidies to protect jobs in the industry. “The government will continue support until the coronavirus outbreak is over,” he said.

Suga said that starting up a casino-resort sector was essential for attracting visitors. Media polls, however, consistently show the public is against the idea, particularly after a corruption scandal erupted last year involving a lawmaker, while operators have grown disenchanted due to regulatory concerns.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell by 99.9% in July to just 3,800 people, after a ban was imposed on most non-nationals entering the country. That came after the nation hit a record of almost 32 million visitors in 2019.

* On the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to next year, he said: “We want to make sure they are a success.”

* On the plan to introduce casinos in Japan, “I want to make them a reality as soon as possible.”

* Suga said he wanted to resolve the problem of foreign residents who are unable to return to Japan under current rules.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
'WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech': Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Galaxy A71's Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan's day [SPONSORED]
Travel

