Natural disaster zone: Apart from COVID-19, Sudan faces three-month emergency over floods

Natural disaster zone: Apart from COVID-19, Sudan faces three-month emergency over floods

The current state of floods and rain this year in Sudan has exceeded the records set during the years 1946 and 1988, country declares three-month state of emergency

Sep 05, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
CAIRO
Sudan declares three-month state of emergency over floods
Sudan declares three-month state of emergency over floods(Twitter/AhmedNo63265364)
         

Sudan’s Security and Defense Council declared a national state of emergency for three months because of floods that have killed 99 people this year and designated Sudan a natural disaster zone, state news agency SUNA reported early on Saturday.

The Sudanese minister of labour and social development said that in addition to the deaths, floods this year have injured 46 people, inflicted damage on more than half a million people and caused the total and partial collapse of more than 100,000 homes, according to SUNA.

The rates of floods and rain for this year exceeded the records set during the years 1946 and 1988, with expectations of continued rising indicators, Minister Lena el-Sheikh added.

The council also announced the formation of a supreme committee headed by the ministry of labour and social development to deal with the ramifications of the floods for the fall of 2020, SUNA said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

