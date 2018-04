New York’s JFK airport is no longer listed as World’s Top 20 Busiest Airports. Here’s why

New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport is no longer ranked among the 20 busiest in the world, thanks to the rush in Asia. Among those pushing out JFK was New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport that made its debut on the table last year at No 16, according to Airports Council International rankings released Monday. The Indian airfield was also the fastest-growing on the list, with passenger growth at 14%, followed by the 10% clip at China’s Guangzhou, which climbed two notches to No 13.

World aviation’s centre of gravity is continuing its eastward shift, with China and India poised to feature among the world’s top three air-travel markets by 2020 as rising incomes make fares more affordable, Montreal-based ACI said. Asia Pacific is likely to have 3.5 billion passengers by 2036, adding more than double the forecast for North America and Europe combined, according to estimates by the International Air Transport Association.

To cater to that explosion in demand, about half of the $1 trillion budgeted for airport expansions and upgrades around the world are expected to be spent in Asia, Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation estimates.

Efforts by Chinese airlines to add more direct flights to the U.S. and Europe stoked passenger traffic at second- and third-tier airports last year, ACI said. Travel demand in China is expected to add 3 billion more passengers by 2040, representing 21 percent of the projected global passenger traffic growth, it said.

