158 barrels of human waste, unpaid taxes: 'Magical’ Swedish eco-retreat couple vanishes

A couple from Denmark who earned international acclaim for creating a "forest resort" in Sweden went on a run to evade tax authorities, leaving behind a disgusting surprise for them, a report by The Guardian said. Felmming Hansen and Meet Helbæk are founders of Stedsans resort.(Instagram/flordeatitlan_)

Felmming Hansen and Meet Helbæk were tracked down in Guatemala after they left behind 158 barrels of human waste at the resort, which they founded after claiming to have “felt the call of the wild” in Copenhagen, where they ran a rooftop restaurant.

Their resort, Stedsans, included 16 wooden cottages nestled in nature which frequently attracted influencers, who described it as “magical” and “enchanting luxury”.

Left behind animals, poop

However, a few months ago, the couple vanished from the resort leaving behind multiple animals and 158 barrels of human waste, an investigation by local newspapers found.

Many of the animals died as a result of being left outside through the night by the couple and the resort's wastewater had run into the forest. It was declared bankrupt in March.

According to the Danish authorities, they owed millions of kroner in debt in tax and soon after the moved to Sweden in 2016. Once in Sweden, they set up Stedsans but started accumulationg debt to Swedish tax authorities, which reportedly amounted to 6m SEK (£470,000).

‘Environmental crime’

They disappeared and started a new hotel business in Guatemala. “We came very far with Stedsans, but we also had to realise on the way that being soul-driven entrepreneurs on a mission in a country where taxes are some of the highest in the world and bureaucracy is relentless, it is an impossible task," they said in a message posted on their website.

The Swedish authorities have called their actions are “environmental crime”.

Hansen described Swedish tax authorities as a “narcissistic entity” and claimed he was now “sentenced to a life in poverty”.