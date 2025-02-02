54-year-old influencer recreates ‘Flashdance’ scene in skimpy leotard, labelled ‘pathetic’

Lou Featherstone, a 54-year-old influencer and self-love advocate, recently faced significant criticism after sharing a video of herself dancing in a tight, black leotard, reminiscent of a scene from the 1983 film “Flashdance.” In the caption, she reflected on her initial hesitation to promote a shower chair, feeling she wasn’t “quite old enough for a damn shower chair.” However, she later embraced the opportunity, realising it aligned with her mission to challenge age-related stereotypes. To promote the product, she recreated an iconic shower scene at a local fountain, which successfully boosted sales. The influencer recreated a scene from the 1983 film "Flashdance."(Instagram/@luinluland)

Internet reacts

While many viewers praised her confidence, others were less kind. Comments ranged from “Put clothes on, please. Eww,” to “Someone arrest her.” Featherstone described these remarks as “horrendous,” noting that “the worst part? Most of them came from women.” She emphasised the importance of women supporting each other, stating, “We are steeped in shame and fear, handed a rulebook as children about how a woman should behave and act.” She believes that when some women see another woman being free and strong, they feel threatened and lash out, which she describes as “classic bullying behavior.”

A user praised her, saying, “You are an inspiration. Could you share your work out routine, please? What I'm doing at the gym isn't working”

Another added, “All the ways in which I love this story and this video!! // I'm 40 and you make excited about aging - ever grateful!!”

Featherstone advocates for women to embrace their authentic selves and gain confidence as they age. She aims to “inspire and motivate women to turn this next … .” As a self-love and confidence coach … she observes that many women are “crippled with fear and anxiety because they … .” She shares her story to inspire others, stating, “I share my story in such a … —I don’t want other women to go … .”

