60-year-old barefoot man climbs mountain without safety gear. Watch heart stopping video

A video of an elderly man’s daredevil act was shared on social media. The video shows the elderly man climbing up a mountain without safety equipment. Alain Robert, a solo climber, posted this video on Instagram and mentioned that he started climbing rocks after 22 years of hiatus. The image shows a barefoot man scaling a mountain without any safety gear. (Instagram/@alainrobertofficial)

“Climbing free solo and barefoot in Verdon at 60 years old. My come back on rocks after a 22 years absence on the natural landscape,” the climber wrote as he posted the video. Alain Robert is seen climbing while barefoot and without using any kind of gear.

Take a look at this heart-stopping video of the climber:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 6.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the climber?

“Absolutely incredible. I don’t know how you do it,” wondered an Instagram user. “It is impressive, pointless, but impressive. Selfish, but impressive. Contributes nothing to society, but impressive,” added another. “My hands are sweating just watching you,” commented a third. “This is wild,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this climber's video? Did you find the video scary yet fascinating?