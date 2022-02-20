62-year-old woman climbs mountain along with son. Watch inspiring video

Adventure and hiking aren’t something you generally associate with old people. Even if they are physically fit you don’t expect a sexagenarian to go mountain climbing and trekking. However, a 62-year-old woman has defied the conventions of age as she went on to scale Agasthyarkoodam peak, one of the highest peaks of Sahyadri mountain range, in Kerala.

A video of Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing with ease while wearing a saree is being lauded on Instagram.

According to the caption of the post, she went rope climbing on February 16 along with her son and his friends from Bangalore. This was her first trip outside Karnataka, it said.

The caption of the video said the woman had been busy for the last 40 years after her marriage as she had family responsibilities. Now, with her children all grown up and settled, she could pursue her dreams.

“Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experience for all those who watched her climb,” the caption further said.

The video has so far received from than 6,000 views and many comments where people were in awe of the old woman.

“Well done ammaa,” an Instagram user commented on the post.

“Super guruuuuu,” posted another.

“Amazing power n energy,” wrote a third.

