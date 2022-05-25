63-year-old woman dances to Arjun Kapoor’s Chokra Jawaan song with son. Watch

If you are a regular user of Instagram then you must have come across this woman who is known as Dancing Dadi. The 63-year-old woman whose name is Ravi Bala Sharma is an amazing dancer and she keeps posting her videos where she is seen grooving to songs. In her latest video, the Dancing Dadi is seen dancing to the song Chokra Jawaan from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, along with her son and it is delightful to watch.

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma and her son Aekansh Vats dance to the song Chokra Jawaan. The song was originally picturised on Arjun Kapoor and Gauhar Khan. The mother-son duo aces all the steps to the song and it is amazing to watch. Since being posted two days ago, the video has got more than 32,000 views.

“The strength of a family, like strength of the army, lies in having each other’s back!!! Whenever anyone of us has a bad time/mood the we uplift and inspire each other to be happy, positive and optimistic for future ahead!!!” she wrote as caption to the post.

Watch the video below:

“It’s my pleasure to do this with you @ravi.bala.sharma aunty and you have done a beautiful job with your little one @aekanshvats all my love,” commented Eshita Singh Aithani who was tagged by Ravi Bala Sharma as being the choreographer of the dance. “Put an instant smile on my face,” commented an Instagram user. “Lovely dance with the little one great. Keep rocking,” wrote another. “Just too cute, both of you,” reads another comment.

The Dancing Dadi has more than 1.87 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this amazing dance performance by the mother-son duo?