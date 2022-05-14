Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
75-year-old man performs headstand, creates a world record. Watch

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video of the 75-year-old man performing a headstand.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the 75-year-old man performing a headstand for a world record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on May 14, 2022 04:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is a saying that “age is just a number” and a video posted online aptly exemplifies the phrase. Posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records (GWR), the clip shows a 75-year-old man creating a record by performing a headstand. There is a chance that the inspiring video will prompt you to applaud the man.

GWR posted the video a few days ago. Since being posted, it has captured people’s attention. The video has been shared with a simple yet informative caption. “Oldest person to perform a headstand: 75-year-old Tony Helou,” it reads.

The video opens to show an outdoor venue with the man preparing to do a headstand. The clip then progresses to show him doing the activity perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 8,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also expressed their surprise while reacting to the video.

“I feel 75 when I try and do one,” posted an Instagram user. “That is the true record,” shared another. A few also posted clapping emoticons while showcasing their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram guinness world records
