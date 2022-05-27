7-year-old boy stands up on his own for the first time. Watch heartening video

For parents their kids mean everything. From saying their first words to taking their first steps, everything in a kid’s life is a momentous occasion for their parents. In a video posted on Instagram that may leave you teary-eyed, a seven-year-old boy stood up on his own for the first time in his life and is seen taking a few strides. The mother’s reaction is just heart-melting to watch.

The video of the boy was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement one day ago. It has got more than 7.44 lakh views so far. “Robbie is 7 years old and is standing on his own for the first time,” says the text on the video. The boy named Robbie is wearing a helmet and standing on his own while his mother looks really proud. The woman is seen spreading her arms as the boy takes a few steps and then hugs her. The boy’s sister is also seen at the end of the video smiling. They prepared for this moment for many years, says the text further and it is really emotional to watch.

“Robbie had been working toward this moment for a long time... amazing!!! To many more strides forward!!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So awesome!! My granddaughter is ten and is using a walker and out of her wheelchair,” commented an Instagram user. “You can tell sister is so proud too!!! Way to go bud!!!” wrote another. “Well done Robbie! And was that his sister in the background with a genuine smile of happiness?! Bless their hearts. Filled my heart with happiness watching that!” said a third.

The video was originally shared by the Instagram account accessible.adventures.

What are your thoughts on this emotional moment between the mother and her son?