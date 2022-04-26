8-month-old baby says mama for the first time. Watch adorable video

For parents their kids mean everything and their life revolves around them. Everything that they do in their adolescence becomes a special memory for the parents. It is really special for the parents when they hear their child’s first words. Like this video which was posted on Instagram that shows a baby saying ‘mama’ for the first time. The video is so adorable that it will melt your heart and make you go aww.

The video was posted by Lo Beeston on her Instagram account six days ago and it has got 2.6 million views so far. “I just caught my 8 month old saying “mama” for the first time,” says the text on the video. The mother prompts her baby to say mama, and the toddler cutely says mama which is adorable to watch. The woman can’t believe that her baby said it and she seems to be really surprised.

“Best birthday gift,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got over five lakh likes so far and prompted a ton of reactions.

“So beautiful!!” commented an Instagram user. “So cute! Her little laugh sounds just like her big sister!!” another user said. A third individual posted, “Oh this makes my heart so happy.” “She thought about that and said it on purpose. That is just awesome,” wrote another.

The woman, Lo Beeston, has 6.01 lakh followers on Instagram where she posts photos and videos of her family.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video of the baby?