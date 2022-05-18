Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
90-year-old man goes bowling for the first time with granddaughter. Watch

The 90-year-old man went bowling for the first time in his life with his granddaughter who is a physical therapist. 
Published on May 18, 2022 02:33 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is never too late to try out something that you always wanted to do. A 90-year-old man who suffered a spinal injury in his 20s went bowling for the first time in his life with his granddaughter who is a physical therapist. The woman took her grandpa bowling and their video posted on Instagram is really heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account ptwithdrea. “He had his spinal cord injury in his 20s and didn’t get to bowl until now,” says the text on the video. “My abuelito’s first time bowling at 90 years old,” says the text further. Abuelito means grandpa in Spanish. The man is seen bowling in the video and it says he was a bit hesitant at first but the man’s granddaughter convinced him. It was uploaded four days ago and it has got more than 7,000 views.

“We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old! He had a spinal cord injury in his 20’s and did not have much guidance or therapy to help him through his recovery. He persisted and created a functional life for himself. It is crazy to think that I am now a Physical Therapist treating patients with Spinal Cord Injuries. Growing up seeing my abuelito persist through his disability made a huge impact,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Great job!” commented an Instagram user along with clapping emojis. “This is the best thing I’ve seen all week!” wrote another along with heart emojis. “Ma’am, you are a real-life angel on Earth! Thanks for all you do!” said a third.

What are your thoughts about this video of the grandpa?

