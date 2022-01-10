A beanie lies in some snow, but it's cake. And the snow is cake too. Watch

In that part of the Internet where hyper realistic cakes are all the rage, literally anything and everything can be a cake. In this video posted on Instagram, viewers can see that a woollen beanie is lying on a pile of snow. Except that everything in this video, other than the knife, is made out of cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a red coloured beanie with very realistic woollen patterns on it which make it look like an actual one. It is seen lying on a pile of snow that looks like it has settled down for a bit. But to disillusion the viewers, soon, the maker of the cake comes in with a knife and starts cutting the beanie in order to show that it is in fact cake. And so is the snow that is lying on.

“I'm looking for the owner of the beanie hat,” reads the caption to this Instagram video, followed by a grinning emoji and a cake emoji.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on Instagram on December 30, this video has garnered more than 1.9 million views. It has also accumulated several comments.

“There is nothing you can't do. Hats off to you and your talent,” complimented an Instagram user, followed by heart and fire emojis. “I will never believe this until I eat one,” commented another. “Bravo” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON