A real dog is hiding among toy pooches in this video. Can you spot it?

The videos or images that challenge people to find something hidden in plain sight are absolutely fun to solve. Even more so, if the thing you’re trying to find is an adorable pet. Case in point, this video of a dog hiding among toy pooches. There is a chance that when you spot the real dog, you will end up grinning from ear to ear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Can you find her?” they wrote and posted the video.

The video shows a camera panning across the room filled with toy dogs of different sizes. The challenge is to find the one dog that is real.

Take a look at the video to see how quickly you can find the dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 71,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ohhh tricky! But I got it! Good job!” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t find him,” shared another. “Had to watch it like 9 times,” expressed a third. “Literally no I cannot lol” posted a fourth.

Did you spot the dog? If not, then this comment by an Instagram user may help. “Found it, husky in the back right corner of the room,” they wrote.

What are your thoughts on the video? How long did it take you to spot the dog?