‘A very handsome boy’: Video of cat wearing a tiny tie wins hearts

There is something absolutely entertaining about those videos that show cats wearing kitty-versions of the dresses meant for humans. Those videos usually leave people saying aww – and that too repeatedly. This video of a sweet cat wearing a tiny tie is a fine inclusion to that list.

The video was originally posted on TikTok a few years ago. However, every now and then, it resurfaces online and leaves people amused. This time the video created a chatter after being posted on Reddit with the caption, “A very handsome boy.” The video shows a kitty named Walter.

The video opens to show a very adorable cat standing on a floor while wearing a tiny red-coloured tie. Within moments, someone asks the kitty, “Do you like your new tie?” To which, the furry creature touches the tie with one of its paws. The individual then goes on to say, “It makes you look very handsome.”

Take a look at the video showing the cat named Walter wearing a tiny tie:

The video has been posted on Reddit about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has amassed several upvotes. Till now, the video has gathered nearly 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Yes, he is very handsome,” wrote a Redditor in agreement. “I know! Walter is the best,” shared a second. “DAY MADE! THIS IS THE CONTENT IM TALKING ABOUT 10/10 Thank you for the serotonin,” expressed a third. “Absolute perfection,” praised a fourth. “So handsome. Really made my day,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cat wearing a tie?