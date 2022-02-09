Home / Trending / Aaditya Thackeray shares pics of Sea Link’s incredible view from recently inaugurated viewing deck
Aaditya Thackeray shares pics of Sea Link’s incredible view from recently inaugurated viewing deck

Aaditya Thackeray  took to Instagram to share the images showing the incredible view of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Aaditya Thackeray posted this amazing image involving the Sea Link on Instagram.(Instagram/@adityathackeray)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Aaditya Thackeray recently took to Instagram to share an interesting post. In his share, he wrote about a beautiful viewing deck that he recently inaugurated in Dadar. He also posted a few images that show the amazing view of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the deck.

“Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a storm water outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by @my_bmc as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it ‘Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck’,” he wrote while sharing the post. There is a chance that the pictures showcasing the stunning view of the Arabian Sea from the shore will leave you mesmerised.

Take a look at the post shared by Aaditya Thackeray:

The post has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered several likes. Till now, the post has received more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing. Too good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stunning,” posted another. Many also showcased their reactions using either heart emoticon or fire emoji.

BMC also posted a video on their official Twitter handle. “A breathtaking 'view'! Visuals of the newly renovated viewing deck at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, providing tourists and citizens alike a scenic experience. Part of @TacticalMumbai project, the addition was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray today. #ChaityaBhoomiViewingDeck,” they wrote.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Aaditya Thackeray?

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
