Aardvark born in UK zoo for first time in 90 years, named Dobby from HP series

A zoo in the United Kingdom has witnessed a rare occurrence as it saw the birth of an aardvark for the first time in 90 years. The animal was born on January 4 in Chester Zoo but only recently it discovered that it was a girl. It has been named after Dobby, the house-elf in the Harry Potter series, for its close resemblance to the character. The calf was born with large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws.

It is currently being hand-reared every evening by zookeepers who are feeding it every few hours through the night for around five weeks, to help it gain strength, according to the Chester Zoo website.

“IT’S A GIRL. We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl,” Chester Zoo said in a tweet on February 18.

The tweet has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

See the tweet below:

“Yes I saw her on the One Show. She is so so cute. I love Chester Zoo,” a Twitter user commented on the post.

“Should spell it Dobbie instead - more girly,” another commented.

“So strange looking it’s cute. You go, baby,” posted a third.

Aardvarks are found in sub-Saharan Africa where they are threatened by habitat loss and poaching, according to the Chester Zoo website.

What do you think about this adorable animal?