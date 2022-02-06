Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adorable catto 'buying' food from friendly vendor is a delightful watch

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a cat ‘buys’ some food from a very friendly vendor at his shop.
A screengrab from the video that shows a cat ‘buying’ food from a Turkish man at his shop. (instagram/@ikramkorkmazer)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:40 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Instagram, then you may have come across a man named İkram Korkmazer. This man is known for his love for cats and dogs and welcomes them with a huge smile and open arms at his shop. This video shows one such incident with a particularly expressive cat.

The video opens to show the man standing at the counter of his shop. However, instead of a human, a cat can be seen sitting on top of a lamb statue. These statues have been incorporated in the shop in order to let adorable cattos sit on them. The man can be heard conversing with the adorable feline in Turkish. He can be seen smiling from ear to ear, as the cat also tries to understand what is being told to it.

By the end of the video, viewers can see how the cat extends itself in order to reach the counter. The man then gives it a piece of meat with a lot of love and the cat gets itself some food. This sweet interaction between the human and a cat is simply too cute to miss. The original video was posted on this man's Instagram page and later reposted by Cats of Instagram.

Watch it here:

This viral cat video was posted on Instagram around eight hours ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 8.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated various comments from cat lovers.

An Instagram user commented, “I don't know what he's ordering, but I'll take it too.” “Showing love and kindness to this lil nugget makes me have faith in humankind again,” posted another, accompanied by heart emojis. “Omg how adorably sweet,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

Topics
cats instagram viral video
