Adorable dog realises it can blow bubbles in the bath with its nose. Watch

“I just discovered I can blow bubbles with my booper! Hehehe," reads the fun caption posted along with the video involving a dog and bubbles.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog in the bath blowing bubbles.(Instagram/@franklinthedappleddoxie)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:22 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show pet cats or dogs suddenly realising that they have the power to do something that they never realised they could are always extremely funny to watch. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment involving a cute dog named Franklin.

The video opens to show the dog standing in a bathtub. The bathwater seems to have collected and the dog is trying its level best to have some fun during its bath time. Soon enough, viewers get to see that the dog dips its nose  into the water in the tub. This action takes it by utmost surprise as it realises that if it blows some air through its nose, bubbles form.

After the first instance, it gets a little surprised and looks at the water to examine if it is the position of where its nose was, that was creating the bubbles. It then realises that it was nothing of that sort and blowing air out of its nose will always create bubbles. This fun discovery for the dog was captioned with, “I just discovered I can blow bubbles with my booper! Hehehe.”

Watch it here:

The video was shared on December 10. So far, it has garnered more than 10,000 views and several comments from dog lovers.

“Hahaha this is so funny,” commented an Instagram user. “So adorable,” posted another, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. To this, the original poster replied with some laughing emojis.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?

