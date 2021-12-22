Adorable dog teaches vet how to do its signature pose in this video. Watch

The videos that show interactions between dogs and their vets are always a fun watch. This video posted on Instagram shows a cute pet Beagle dog named Doodle at its vet’s office. It’s quite evident that the duo enjoy each other’s company and the doggo is totally in its element as well.

The video opens to show the cute dog sitting on the table of its vet. The doctor too is seen smiling from ear to ear, looking at the pooch and cheering it on as it performs a few tricks. In the video the dog ‘teaches’ it’s signature pose to the vet while looking as paw-dorable as ever.

“When you reverse the job roles,” reads the caption to this video of the adorable doggo. The role reversal was a reference to the fact that the dog was now “teaching” something to the vet instead of the other way round.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram on November 30, this video has garnered more than 44,500 likes and several reactions from dog lovers on the app.

“Cutie pie,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww too cute,” posted another. “Hehe aren’t you the cutest,” posted a third. “Se and learn hooman” commented a fourth, from the point of view of the doggo.

