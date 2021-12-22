Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Adorable dog teaches vet how to do its signature pose in this video. Watch
trending

Adorable dog teaches vet how to do its signature pose in this video. Watch

The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show the cute dog sitting on the table of its vet.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the dog with its vet.(Instagram/@doodle.thebeagle)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:40 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show interactions between dogs and their vets are always a fun watch. This video posted on Instagram shows a cute pet Beagle dog named Doodle at its vet’s office. It’s quite evident that the duo enjoy each other’s company and the doggo is totally in its element as well.

The video opens to show the cute dog sitting on the table of its vet. The doctor too is seen smiling from ear to ear, looking at the pooch and cheering it on as it performs a few tricks. In the video the dog ‘teaches’ it’s signature pose to the vet while looking as paw-dorable as ever.

“When you reverse the job roles,” reads the caption to this video of the adorable doggo. The role reversal was a reference to the fact that the dog was now “teaching” something to the vet instead of the other way round.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on Instagram on November 30, this video has garnered more than 44,500 likes and several reactions from dog lovers on the app.

“Cutie pie,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww too cute,” posted another. “Hehe aren’t you the cutest,” posted a third. “Se and learn hooman” commented a fourth, from the point of view of the doggo.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP