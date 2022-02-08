Adorable doggo 'asking' mom for food as she cooks is a must-watch

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between humans and their pet dogs or cats, are always heartwarming and often funny to watch. This video that was posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to a Labrador dog named Marshal, shows exactly that kind of a moment between him and his human.

The video opens to show this adorable pooch sitting on the floor of the kitchen and intently looking at his human while she makes some rotis. He looks at her with the cutest puppy eyes and ‘asks’ her if he should help her in making the rotis so that he has something to eat as soon as possible.

The dog then cutely sits on the floor and pouts until the food is made. Throughout the video, he can be seen making efforts to sneak in some rotis even before they can be made. The caption to this adorable dog video reads, “Mujhe jaldi se dedo khana.” [Give me some food quickly]

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on January 27. Since being posted, the video has gone all kinds of viral and received more than 1.1 lakh likes. It has also received various comments from dog lovers who wanted the dog to get some food as soon as possible.

“So he got food, right? Right?” asked a concerned Instagram user. To this, the poster of the video confirmed that the dog definitely did get some food after that. “We are all so impatient for food,'' reads another comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. “Those eyes,” pointed out a third. Many others took to the comments section to flood it with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?

