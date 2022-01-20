Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adorable doggo waits for grandpa outside the washroom, gets a hug. Watch

This video shows how a cute doggo got some separation anxiety when its grandpa went to the washroom and it wanted a hug.
This doggo anxiously waited for its grandpa outside the washroom and got a hug. (Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 06:41 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Many videos on the Internet show exactly how attached pet dogs and cats are to their humans. These animal videos are absolutely heartwarming and sometimes even emotional to watch. This video shows how a dog reacts when its grandpa goes to the washroom and it gets a bad case of separation anxiety.

The video opens to show the adorable pooch lying on the floor and whimpering to itself. Soon, the viewers can see that the washroom door opens and the concerned doggo promptly gets up from the floor and rushes to the front of this door. As the door is now open, the dog makes gestures with his paws and makes cute little noises that are far from a bark.

This is its way to let its grandpa know that it missed him and wants him to come out and play with him as soon as possible. “Hold on,” the grandpa can be heard saying, but to no avail. The dog keeps being upset until grandpa comes out of the washroom and gives it a warm and long hug along with some complimentary scratches.

Watch the dog video here:

