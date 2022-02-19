Adorable penguin gatecrashes a boat tour to reunite with friends. Watch

Is this a cute video? Yes. Is this is an adorable video that involves animals? Yes. Is this a video that you will end up watching more than once? Yes. This is a video that showcases a very sweet penguin and how it gatecrashes a boat tour. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video opens to show a penguin standing on one side of a boat. The people sitting on the opposite side are seen filming the creature with their cameras. Everyone stays in the same position as the boat passes through a waterbody filled with small and large chunks of ice. That, however, is not all that the video shows. The clip then goes on to show a group of penguins standing on a piece of iceberg. Soon, the boat reaches it and the creature hops onto the chunk of ice from the boat to reunite with its friends.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you entertained?

