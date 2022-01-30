Adorable raccoon enjoying some chicken nuggets will make you smile. Watch

Some people chew softly while others are loud chewers. But when it comes to raccoons, nobody seems to mind if they are chewing loudly because of how entirely adorable they look while doing so! This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a cute little racoon was enjoying some of her favourite chicken nuggets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a raccoon named Crystal, waiting to be fed. The video was made in reply to a comment posted on TikTok that reads, “She’s so adorable! Can you try some chicken nuggets? I bet she loves the nugs.” It was followed by a heart-eyed emoji. And as rightly guessed by the commenter, this cute raccoon sure loves eating chicken nuggets.

She doesn't shy away from expressing how much she loves them and chews the nuggets as loudly as possible. People on the Internet seem to love how loudly she chews and this adorable video has gone viral with many reshares. “Chicken nuggies,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute animal video.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram around five days ago. So far, this video has garnered more than 10,000 views. It has also received several comments from animal lovers.

“I think I could watch her chew forever,” commented an Instagram user, followed by some heart-eyed emojis. “Awwwww! The little nugget loves nuggets!” posted another individual. “Omg I can't with her cuteness,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute animal video?