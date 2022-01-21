Adorable video shows the ‘morning routine’ of a very cute otter

If you are looking for a cute video that you may end up watching more than once, then here is a clip that may leave you with a wide smile on your face. The video shows the ‘morning routine’ of a very cute otter. There is a chance that the video will leave you happy too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on Reddit, the caption of the video reads “Otter Morning Routine.” The entire video shows the same.

The clip opens to show what appears like a bed. Within moments, the animal emerges from underneath a sheet kept on the bed. The video then shows the otter munching on breakfast. However, that is not all that the video shows.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,900 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“One bite for me, one bite for the water bowl,” joked a Reddit user. “Too. Much. Cuteness,” shared another. “I love how they crunch on their food like kids with their breakfast cereal,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON