After 8-foot-tall giraffe, chef stuns people with huge chocolate snail complete with a mushroom

The video that has been shared on Instagram by pastry chef Amaury Guichon and gone all kinds of viral, shows how he makes a huge snail and a mushroom out of chocolate.
Pastry chef Amaury Guichon with the huge snail and mushroom made out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amauryguichon)
Updated on May 31, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a snail made out of chocolate is going all kinds of viral online. This creation by pastry chef Amaury Guichon has left people stunned. If you are a regular user of Instagram, you may have also seen his previous viral video where he created a eight-foot-tall giraffe using chocolate.

“Chocolate snail. Probably the tastiest one you could try,” he wrote as a part of his caption.

The video opens to show the chef creating the snail part by part. Alongside, he also creates a huge mushroom that may leave you stunned.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than seven lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the chef’s talents.

“The best,” posted an Instagram user. “Magic,” expressed another. “OMG!!! What can’t you do?” posted a third. “Surreal,” shared a fourth. “Wonderful,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

