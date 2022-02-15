After BTS’s Jungkook and V, Taehyung ‘sings’ a Hindi song in a new edit. Watch

BTS fans, known as ARMY, have gone crazy over a new video clip that has been circulating on social media and justifiably so. All the BTS members are now, one by one, getting their own versions of video edits from YouTuber Anshuman Sharma who makes them ‘sing’ Hindi songs. He is famous for creating “How to make songs like…” videos and this time, makes BTS’s Taehyung ‘sing’ a Hindi song.

Before this, he had made Jungkook and V ‘sing’ Hindi songs. In this video, BTS heartthrob Taehyung can be seen ‘singing’ Karun Pyar Tumhe. Anshuman Sharma has edited this video with a lot of skill and perfection.

“If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Taehyung biased. Thank y'all for your love on the Jungkook one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!” reads the caption that this BTS video was shared with.

Watch it here:

The video was shared on Instagram around two days ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral and gathered more than one lakh likes and several comments from BTS ARMY who are mainly from India.

“Thank you so much, you made ARMY’s whole existence,” complimented an Instagram user. It was followed by a crying face emoji. “Please do Jimin's version now!” requested another individual. “Sounds incredible,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?