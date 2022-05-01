After filter coffee, a painting of Maggi by the same artist confuses Twitterati

Did you see that hyper-realistic drawing of filter coffee that looked so real that you could almost smell its aroma? The photo created quite a buzz online after it was shared on Twitter and now a painting of Maggi by the same artist is being widely shared. The artist who goes by the name @VforVendakka_ on Twitter shared the photo of her hyper-realistic drawing of a packet of Maggi noodles and it is so good that even the Maggi India Twitter account replied to it.

“My old painting of maggi,” the artist wrote as caption for the post which she shared on April 30. The post has got more than 7,000 likes and over 400 retweets. “This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’. Keep showing the #maggilove,” Maggi India commented on the post.

See the post below:

“Maggi is my most favourite food since i was a little kid, living for this full circle moment,” the artist commented in reply to Maggi India.

The tweet got lots of comments with users unable to believe that it was a painting and not a photograph.

“This surely must not have taken two minutes. Wonderful!” commented a Twitter user. “At the first glance, it looked like original pack but after zooming in, this is some serious painting,” posted another. “I looked at the picture without the title and thought someone might be posting something nostalgic,” wrote another individual.

On April 21, she had painted a photo of filter coffee which looked so hyper-realistic that it got Twitterati confused. The photo had gone viral and now has more than 58,000 likes.

The artist has more than 4,000 followers on Twitter.

What do you think about this talented artist?