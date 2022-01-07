After Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya, Kili Paul wins hearts with Shahid Kapoor’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

Kili Paul, hailing from Tanzania, has won hearts of many, especially lovers of Hindi songs, with his impressive expressions in different lip syncing videos. Every now and then he posts clips while lip syncing to hit numbers from different films and they never fail to create a buzz among people. Just a few days his video involving the song Channa Mereya, from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor, went viral. He made headlines again and this time with Kabir Singh’s song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage picturised on Shahid Kapoor.

The video opens to show Paul standing in a place surrounded by trees. He is seen wearing traditional attire. What is amazing to see is how nicely he lip syncs to the song, almost making it seem like he is the one singing it in real life.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered varied comments. Many also posted love emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“You are real Kabir Singh,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Super,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

