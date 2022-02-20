Air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt's Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Recently, an air hostess went viral for dancing to A P Dhillon’s Excuses. Now, she has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing to the hit song Dholida from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is all set to release on February 25 and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

The video opens to show how the air hostess inside of an aircraft. She is seen donning her uniform as a SpiceJet air hostess. As the video progresses, viewers can see that she aces the hook steps to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The air hostess can be seen with a smile on her face and apt expressions that suit every beat of the song.

Uma Meenakshi, the air hostess, can be seen grooving to the beats of the song in this viral dance video. She has shared the video with a caption that reads, “Dholida trend in the aircraft.” In the caption of this dance video, she has also tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The video is a thoroughly fun watch.

Watch it here:

The dance video was posted on Instagram just a day ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral and garnered more than 4.2 lakh views. It has also regulated several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting this air hostess’ dance moves.

Many Instagram users took to the comments section to flood it with heart and heart-eyed face emojis. “Good dancer,” commented an Instagram user. “Very nice,” posted another, accompanied by fire emojis. “Awesome,'' posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?