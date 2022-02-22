Home / Trending / Air India flight gets water canon salute upon Maldives landing. Watch
trending

Air India flight gets water canon salute upon Maldives landing. Watch

The video of the Air India flight getting a water canon salute upon Maldives landing was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the video shared on Twitter by Air India, shows the water salute the flight received upon Maldives landing.(Twitter/@airindiain)
The image, taken from the video shared on Twitter by Air India, shows the water salute the flight received upon Maldives landing.(Twitter/@airindiain)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving an Air India flight was recently shared online. The clip shows the flight getting a water canon salute after landing at an airport in the Maldives. The airlines also took to their official Twitter handle to share about this special incident along with the reason behind it.

“#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives,” they wrote. They also shared about the first Air India flight to ever land in Male. “Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976,” they added. The post is complete with a video. The clip shows the flight in the runway amid the water canon salute.

Take a look at the post shared by Air India:

The post was shared a day ago on February 21. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several views – nearly 14,000 views. The share has also received about 700 likes.

Last month, Air India formally became a part of its original founder Tata Group again after it was handed over by the government.

A few days ago another post related to Air India intrigued people. Taking to Twitter, they shared how the airlines got its name 75 years ago. They explained how the employees of the company at the time helped with the process.

What are your thoughts on this special gesture related to Air India?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out