Air India flight gets water canon salute upon Maldives landing. Watch

A video involving an Air India flight was recently shared online. The clip shows the flight getting a water canon salute after landing at an airport in the Maldives. The airlines also took to their official Twitter handle to share about this special incident along with the reason behind it.

“#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives,” they wrote. They also shared about the first Air India flight to ever land in Male. “Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976,” they added. The post is complete with a video. The clip shows the flight in the runway amid the water canon salute.

Take a look at the post shared by Air India:

#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives.



Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/lGqfrYFWuo — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2022

The post was shared a day ago on February 21. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several views – nearly 14,000 views. The share has also received about 700 likes.

Last month, Air India formally became a part of its original founder Tata Group again after it was handed over by the government.

A few days ago another post related to Air India intrigued people. Taking to Twitter, they shared how the airlines got its name 75 years ago. They explained how the employees of the company at the time helped with the process.

What are your thoughts on this special gesture related to Air India?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON