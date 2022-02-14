Alia Bhatt gives shoutout to girl grooving to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring actor Alia Bhatt has been a hit since its release. If you are someone who uses social media platforms, then chances are you’ve seen at least one video related to this song as many people are now posting their dance clips while grooving to this hit number. One such video of a girl dancing to the tune has now impressed many, including Alia Bhatt.

The video was shared on the Instagram page shivani.j.khanna. The clip shows child artist Myra Khanna. “Dham se nach raha hai har dil. Trending on everyone's hearts,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video. Alia Bhatt shared the shoutout on her Instagram Stories.

The video opens to show the girl dressed in a beautiful white lahenga. She is seen showcasing the hook steps to the song with absolute perfection. Take a look at the video that may leave you saying wow.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showcased their reactions using fire emoticons.

“Wow, awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “You do it very well. My god, you are so adorable,” posted another. “Beautiful,” commented a third. “Super talented,” shared a fourth.

Alia Bhatt's shoutout in her Instagram Stories also got appreciated. Here's what was shared on the Insta page shivani.j.khanna.

The screenshot of the Instagram Stories that Alia Bhatt posted on her profile.(Instagram/@shivani.j.khanna)

A few days ago a video of her sister Kiara Khanna mimicking Alia Bhatt’s dialogues dressed as Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral too.

What are your thoughts on the video of the girl dancing to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi who got a shoutout from Alia Bhatt?