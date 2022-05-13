Alia Bhatt lookalike to man pushing ride in an unusual way: 5 viral stories that kept people hooked this week

The Internet is filled with various kinds of images and videos. And, among those there are some that capture people’s attention. Just like these five stories that went viral this week. From emotional to funny, the stories are of different flavours.

Cops join Punjabi wedding party in California

In a wonderful turn of events, two policemen who were called by neighbours to address complaints of loud music being played till late at a Punjabi wedding party joined guests to shake a leg. “When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight),” shared with this caption, the video is absolutely sweet to watch. It may leave you with a huge smile.

Anand Mahindra gifts house to Idli Amma

Anand Mahindra recently shared a post that documents how he kept his promise of gifting a house to an elderly woman dubbed as Idli Amma. She went viral for selling idlis to migrant workers and the needy for only one rupee. The business tycoon first shared a post about the woman named M Kamalathal back in 2019.

Anand Mahindra wrote a very sweet caption while sharing about her gift and that too on Mother’s Day. “Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!” he tweeted and shared this video:

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

Unusual way of pushing a ride

A video showing the unusual skill of a man while pushing a ride at a water park left people impressed. Share on Instagram, the video may leave you amused too.

Woman pauses wedding ceremony

The wedding videos on the Internet are often sweet to watch. This video shared on Instagram, however, left people surprised. Wondering why? It shows a woman pausing her wedding ceremony for a very unusual reason - to get the rest of her dress.

Alia Bhatt lookalike

A video shared by a woman on Instagram captured people’s attention and prompted them to say that she looks like actor Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the video to see if you think the same too:

Which of these stories impressed you the most?

