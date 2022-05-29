Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aman Gupta joins daughter in My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance trend. Watch

The video of Aman Gupta taking part in My money don't jiggle jiggle trend with his daughter was posted on Instagram.
Aman Gupta taking part in My money don't jiggle jiggle trend with his daughter.(Instagram/@boatxaman)
Published on May 29, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you may be aware of the My money don't jiggle jiggle trend that has taken over the social media platform. Many, including Madhuri Dixit, has taken part in this challenge and aced it. Now it is Aman Gupta’s turn and he took part in the trend after his daughter asked him to. There is a chance that the sweet video will make you say aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram pages of Aman Gupta and his daughter Adaa Gupta. The girl’s Insta bio says she is the “Daughter of the most amazing momPriya Dagar and celebrity Aman Gupta.”

The video is posted with the caption, “When Adaa wants you to do something that’s tending, I can’t say no anyways to her…”. The video shows Gupta and his daughter standing against a picturesque backdrop. We won’t give away anything more, so take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted about two hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than 49,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Super cute.. adaa is a star. .. she is making you look good too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Coolest Daddy-Daughter Duo!! Love you both,” expressed another. “You are awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

