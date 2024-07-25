Ambanis book 7-star London hotel for 2 months to celebrate Anant-Radhika’s wedding: report

It looks like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities will indeed continue in London. The groom’s dad and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has bloc booked the seven star Stoke Park hotel till September to host the festivities, The Sun has reported. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have booked London's iconic Stoke Park for two months.

Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson are expected to attend the post-wedding celebrations, the report in the British tabloid added.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. The lavish wedding, including several pre-wedding events, is estimated to have cost $500 million.

About Stoke Park

Ambani’s Reliance Industries had acquired the lease for the iconic Stoke Park estate in 2021 for £57 million. The 300-acre estate was closed for renovations soon afterward.

Stoke Park estate in Buckinghamshire outside London houses a mansion, golf courses and tennis courts.Stoke Park, a grade II-listed, seven star hotel, must be used as a commercial property rather than a private residence, according to the terms of the lease as reported by Financial Times.

The fact that the hotel remained closed to the general public but open to members of the Ambani family had led to friction between the billionaire family and local council and community.

Now, Mukesh Ambani has reportedly found a way around the dilemma by booking the hotel for two months. Around 850 golf club members have been asked to avoid the club.

A source told The Sun: “The Ambanis don’t do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them. The bride and groom and family will attend different parties planned between now and September.”

“Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in,” the source added.