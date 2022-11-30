Snoop Dogg tweets Harry Potter fan art of himself as Dobby, JK Rowling reacts

A bizarre fan art depicting American rapper Snoop Dogg as the house elf who appeared in the Harry Potter films has gone viral online. It shows Snoop Dogg as Dobby sporting a red and green coloured outfit, a more diminutive stature and elf-like ears. The Harry Potter fan art soon caught the rapper's attention, who positively responded to it and reposted it on his Twitter handle with a caption. The caption was in reference to his previous stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg.

"SnoopDobbyDobb," wrote Snoop Dogg while sharing the fan art on Twitter. The tweet even caught the eye of JK Rowling, who authored the much-loved series of seven Harry Potter novels. She retweeted Snoop Dogg's tweet with a heart and laughing emoticon.

Take a look at Snoop Dogg and JK Rowling's tweets below:

The American rapper shared another picture on Twitter and captioned it as "Frog Dogg".

Here's what Snoop Dogg tweeted:

Both tweets have garnered lakhs of likes and comments. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"The man of all ages," posted an individual. "This wins Twitter today," wrote another. "Snoop Froggy Frog," shared a third. "That’s fire," commented a fourth. The comments sections are replete with laughing emoticons.

