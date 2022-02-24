Amitabh Tiwari posts how people often mistake him for actor Prakash Belawadi

Director, theatre artiste, and actor Prakash Belawadi is known for his amazing acting skills in many movies and shows which have made him a familiar face among the audience. Besides appearing in several Kannada movies, he has also played interesting roles in different Hindi movies, including films like Airlift, The Tashkent Files, Shakuntala Devi, and Thackeray. It is only understandable that people would want to appreciate or congratulate him wherever he goes. There is now a post related to that which has created a chatter online. However, it is not exactly about people recognising the actor but mistaking columnist Amitabh Tiwari for him. In a share he detailed how people often approach him to praise him about his acting, thinking he is Prakash Belawadi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am increasingly been mistaken for Prakash Belwadi at airports, lounges, restaurants Y’day crew congratulated me for Prakash’s performance in Airlift. This has happened in Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Delhi,” he wrote. His share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 600 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many took the route of hilarity while replying.

“Sir, Can you audition? Any slots available for tomorrow?” wrote a Twitter user. “You were very good in Talvar,” joked another. “Resemblance to hai,” expressed a third. Many simply shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON