 ‘Amul Protein Lassi is a health hazard’: Man claims to find black substance in drink | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
‘Amul Protein Lassi is a health hazard’: Man claims to find black substance in drink

ByVrinda Jain
May 14, 2024 04:15 PM IST

The man took to the microblogging platform to post pictures of the drink and share his ordeal of finding a black substance in one of the packs.

X user Indra ordered a crate of Amul Protein Lassi, and what he found in one of the drinks left him horrified. He took to the microblogging platform to post pictures of the drink and share his ordeal of finding a black substance in one of the packs.

Snapshot of the Amul pack.
Snapshot of the Amul pack.

As Indra shared the post, in the caption, he wrote, “Amul Protein Lassi is a health hazard. My brother found some black substance coming out of it. On cutting the tetra pack in half, we found small mould/fungi lumps. In a serious country where the statutory body wasn't corrupt, this would've resulted in a mass recall.”

Indra said that he also informed the company about this. He wrote, "Fungus can be fatal. It kills more people than malaria & cancer. The tetra pack makes it impossible to spot any contamination before consuming it. Poor packaging format for this sort of product. Before making this tweet, I did inform Amul, and they offered me a refund of 50." (Also Read: 'Amazon India selling used products as new': Man after receiving old laptop, company apologises)

He also shared a picture of the drink. The image shows a black coloured thing on top of the packet.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has close to 3,000 likes. Numerous people took to the comments section and reacted to it.

Here’s what people had to say:

An individual wrote, “I've had fungus in even canned items, etc. Several times living abroad; nobody does mass recalls over that. Not every mistake is due to some entrenched malpractice. The FSSAI can't respond to single anecdotes like this, lol."

A second shared, "Bhai, can you share the batch number/code if possible? I purchased these, and they’re in transit."

"Nothing comes cheap. Not in our country. If someone sells affordable protein, chances are that it’s a joke even inside a tetra pack," commented a third.

News / Trending / 'Amul Protein Lassi is a health hazard': Man claims to find black substance in drink

