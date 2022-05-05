Anand Mahindra finds motivational message in this hilarious photo he tweeted

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter and is known for his sense of humour and sharing messages of inspiration. Mahindra even finds inspiration in the unlikeliest of places which is evident in his latest post shared on Thursday. He shared a photo of a Mahindra SUV or what remains of it and wrote that it was shared to him by a friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand Mahindra shared the tweet seven hours ago and it has got more than 13,000 likes so far. In the undated photo, the body of a Mahindra SUV is being taken on a pushcart. Mahindra said he received the photo from a friend with the caption “‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!” The industrialist said he liked it and added that “where there’s a will there’s a way”.

“This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way,” he wrote as caption alongside the photo.

See the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sir, hamare pet mein kyon laat maar rahen hain? (Sir, why are you taking away our livelihood)” commented industrialist Harsh Goenka sarcastically on the post. “My caption: Keep moving doesn’t matter what phase of life you are facing,” a Twitter user commented. “Where there is a wheel there is a way,” posted another.

What do you think about this inspirational message behind this hilarious photo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON