Anand Mahindra gifts car to man who created vehicle using scrap

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various posts. From making people chuckle to inspiring them, his shares are of different tastes. At times, he also tweets to give recognition or about giving gifts to those who have done something extraordinary. Just like his recent gift to the man who designed and created a vehicle using scrap.

The business tycoon first shared about the man in a post last year along with a video. “I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources,” he wrote as a part of his post.

Just a day ago, he shared another post sharing how he kept his promise. “Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero and we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley and should inspire us to be resourceful,” he wrote. He also posted a few images of the family with their new car.

Take a look at the posts:

Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful. https://t.co/AswU4za6HT pic.twitter.com/xGtfDtl1K0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 29,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“This is very nice of you,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are man of words, integrity and humanity. Promises that you do, are always being fulfilled. You are the reason for reliability of the Mahindra Vehicles. We are proud to have you sir as one of the strongest pillars of India,” posted another. “Sir. You are inspiration to whole Nation. One of the finest industrialists we have who is grounded and connected to common man. Proud of you,” commented a third.

